Less rain the next few days, tropical downpours soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fog starts rolling in towards the end of Saturday night. After some spotty showers Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we’re getting primed for what will become ‘Zeta.' You’ll likely get some serious rain before a drier Halloween.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cold front is stalled across the lip of the Cumberland Plateau. That’s leading to a 20°+ difference from Monticello to Knoxville. A big complex of rain and lightning is riding that rail tonight. Most of the heaviest rain will stay in North Georgia and Western North Carolina.

Still, in your ‘I’m All Vol' forecast Saturday afternoon/evening, we’ll have lots of clouds and a few isolated showers. Game-time temps are in the lower 70s, so it’s actually pretty warm for this late in October.

Rain and lowered visibility rolls in right after. We’ll dodge the worst storms but a few early morning showers are quite likely Sunday.

Sunday’s daytime hours don’t appear to be too bad. We’ll get a few hit-and-miss light showers, sure, but it’s certainly not a washout. We’re back above average in the middle 70s!

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday have just a few afternoon showers but it’s really spotty. Both days are above average.

Starting Wednesday evening, though, get ready for some tropical rain. The storm that is set to be named ‘Zeta’ is likely to be the FIFTH tropical to impact the WVLT coverage area so far in the 2020 hurricane season! That includes Laura, Sally, and Beta.

Thursday is the big day for rain. I wouldn’t plan much outdoors because it looks like an all day soaker!

Rain should leave by the afternoon of Friday, as another, much colder system moves in from the Rockies. This is what will kick Zeta to the east but it sets up a chilly weekend.

Halloween will feature dry weather and gradual clearing.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

