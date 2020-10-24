Live Thread: Vols face Bama at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols and 2nd ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are going at it inside Neyland Stadium, a game you can watch live on WVLT. The opening kickoff was returned by Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a serious leg injury on the play. He would leave the game and be taken to the locker room. Mac Jones and the Bama offense would pick up a couple first downs before the Vols defense finally stiffened forcing a Crimson Tide punt.

Tennessee would start it’s first drive from their own 9 yard line and pick up an immediate first down on a pass from starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to Josh palmer, but the drive wood stall after that forcing a Paxton Brooks punt.

