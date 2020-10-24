Advertisement

Live Thread: Vols face Bama at home

103rd meeting in this storied rivalry
Vols Vs. Bama
Vols Vs. Bama
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols and 2nd ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are going at it inside Neyland Stadium, a game you can watch live on WVLT. The opening kickoff was returned by Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a serious leg injury on the play. He would leave the game and be taken to the locker room. Mac Jones and the Bama offense would pick up a couple first downs before the Vols defense finally stiffened forcing a Crimson Tide punt.

Tennessee would start it’s first drive from their own 9 yard line and pick up an immediate first down on a pass from starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to Josh palmer, but the drive wood stall after that forcing a Paxton Brooks punt.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Yves Pons

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vol basketball standout raising money for the make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee

News

FULL SCOREBOARD: Oak Ridge edges Powell in thriller; Catholic pounces on undermanned West

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Oak Ridge took advantage of multiple Powell turnovers to claim second place in the region and home field advantage in the postseason.

Sports

Catholic travels to West

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic is heading to West in place of a Fulton program dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Sports

Alcoa battles Gatlinburg-Pittman

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two undefeated teams face off Friday night in Sevier County.

Latest News

Sports

Grace Christian faces off against CAK

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Grace Christian is taking on CAK Friday night.

Sports

Could McMinn County break Maryville’s 20-year region game winning streak?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County looks to change that in tonight’s region match up.

Sports

Oak Ridge edges out Powell in tense game

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Powell faces off against Oak Ridge in Friday’s game. The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed.

News

Panthers and Wildcats headline Week-10 of Varsity All Access

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Our Game of the Week features Powell at oak Ridge

News

UT athletic department reducing payroll beginning November 1st

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The reduction impacts coaches, but not head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, who agreed to defer his $400,000 raise to the next fiscal year.

News

What’s it like to be reunited with his brother? UT’s Cade Mays tells all that and more

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Cade Mays discusses several topics including decision to leave Georgia and the constant shuffling of his new offensive line