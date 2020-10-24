Advertisement

Many head out to the polls on the last weekend for early voting

Last day for early voting is October 29th
Early voting banner at Downtown West location
Early voting banner at Downtown West location
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, many lined up at the Downtown West early voting center.

Voting Assistant Officer at the polling location, Penny Howell says although the polls didn’t open until 11 a.m. many were lined up outside as early as 8 a.m.

Howell also shared they’ve seen large crowds like this throughout the week.

“We’re averaging here between 1,700 and 1,800 people a day so I think we’ll probably do at least 1,500 today," says Howell.

Many voters out at the polling location said their wait time was nearly an hour and 30 minutes.

The last day for early voting is October 29th.

To find out early voting locations in Knoxville click here.

