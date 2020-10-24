Scattered showers around today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll keep an opportunity for rain through Saturday afternoon, but showers become more spotty. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Saturday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 65 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some brief heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 59 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and move on. We’ll have another tenth to quarter of an inch in most locations by the time Sunday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Limited rain chances on Monday will help us dry out just a little bit. Monday we’ll stay in the 70s.

Some cooler temperatures will move back in as we move into next weekend. We’re looking for temperatures to be in the 60s for highs as we move later in the week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.