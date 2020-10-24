Advertisement

Southern chef teaches internet how to make classic dishes

By Alan Williams and Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard of Paula Deen, but the newest sensation of southern cooking on social media these days is grandmother and former school teacher Brenda Gantt, a longtime Alabama football fan from Andalusia, Alabama.

Each video she shoots for Facebook gets thousands and thousands of views. It all started at her church.

“Mostly Millenials they wanted to know how to cook because their wives had trouble cooking and wanted to do it old-time way,” said Gantt. They wanted biscuits dumplings, they wanted fried pies.

One Sunday I was cooking and I put my biscuit bowl out, a big bowl of flour."

She put the whole recipe demonstration on her personal Facebook page, and it hit a million views in two weeks. it’s now at four million. Brenda shoots 3 to 4 segments a week. She says it’s whatever she’s cooking for the family that particular day. She loves cornbread.

“One of thems called, hot water cornbread since we’re having COVID, if there’s having financial troubles all they need is your cornmeal.....and hot water.”

She also cooks up a lot of gravy, from red-eye, to sausage to sawmill, to chocolate gravy.

Brenda was raised just outside of Tuscaloosa, so naturally, she roots for the tide.

Brenda also has a bed and breakfast in Andalusia called the Cottle House, you can stay there and have her cook for you.

