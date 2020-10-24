Tenn. mother, stepbrother charged in death of autistic 14-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Tennessee mother and her adult son are accused of killing a 14-year-old autistic boy.

According to a report from WTVF, Rebecca Greenwood, 52, called Metro Nashville Police just before noon Friday to report that her son, Sayeed Nelson, appeared to be dead.

Greenwood and her other son, David Matheny, 33, told officers that the boy had fallen in the shower and hit his head and that Matheny helped him to bed before he and his mother went to a bar that night.

The suspects claimed they found Nelson dead in his room after purchasing cleaning products at a grocery store Friday morning and cleaning the house.

Investigators said Nelson’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall.

Greenwood reportedly admitted to police that she saw Matheny punch Nelson and kick him in the head.

In Matheny’s interview, he admitted to fighting with his stepbrother but denied causing him any serious injury.

Authorities said they believe the two cleaned the house in an effort to hide evidence of what happened.

Greenwood and Matheny face charges of criminal homicide, aggravated child abuse and evidence tampering. They are being held without bond.

