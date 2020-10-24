Advertisement

Tenn. state senator recovering after aneurysm

(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee state senator who suffered an aneurysm earlier this month is continuing to recover at a hospital.

Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Darlene Schlicher on Friday said Sen. Kerry Roberts remains in the neurointensive care unit and is under “care monitoring” because he is at risk for a stroke due to experiencing vasospasms.

An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning blood vessel, according to the Mayo Clinic. Roberts, a Republican from Springfield, is expected to be released from the hospital possibly next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to watch Tennessee take on Alabama at Neyland Stadium

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
It’s Football Time in Tennessee!

News

Lamp Post Closing

Updated: 3 hours ago

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll keep an opportunity for rain through Saturday afternoon, but showers become more spotty.

News

FULL SCOREBOARD: Oak Ridge edges Powell in thriller; Catholic pounces on undermanned West

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Oak Ridge took advantage of multiple Powell turnovers to claim second place in the region and home field advantage in the postseason.

Latest News

News

3rd person dies connected to coronavirus outbreak at NC church event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina health officials say a third person has died as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event.

News

7 plead guilty to dozens of burglaries across Tennessee, Ohio

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say seven people have pleaded guilty in a string of dozens of pharmacy burglaries in Tennessee and Ohio.

News

“It was a big deal for them to beat us” former Vol recounts winning streak against Bama

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The last time the Vols won a game against the Tide was in 2006.

Forecast

Blue skies leaving, active pattern starting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
At least the rain is trending lighter for the Vols game, but we have soggy weather ahead

News

“It’s brought joy”: Georgia food writer opens porch restaurant for chipmunk

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
This chipmunk. The little guy has had a standing lunch reservation for months now.

News

Oakes Farm in Corryton serving up fall fun

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Halloween is creeping closer. If you haven’t gotten a taste of fall yet, Oakes Farms has plenty of pumpkins for you to pick.