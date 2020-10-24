Tenn. state senator recovering after aneurysm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee state senator who suffered an aneurysm earlier this month is continuing to recover at a hospital.

Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Darlene Schlicher on Friday said Sen. Kerry Roberts remains in the neurointensive care unit and is under “care monitoring” because he is at risk for a stroke due to experiencing vasospasms.

An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning blood vessel, according to the Mayo Clinic. Roberts, a Republican from Springfield, is expected to be released from the hospital possibly next week.

