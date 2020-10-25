A house divided becomes a house united during Tennessee, Bama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even though Tennessee lost to Alabama Saturday, one Vols fan still walked away from the game a winner!

A Vols fan could be seen proposing to his Bama fan girlfriend on the big screen during the game.

Vols fan proposes to Bama fan during rivalry game (WVLT News)

The house divided will be a house united, as she said yes!

The Vols, however, fell to the Tide 48-17 during the teams' 103rd meeting.

