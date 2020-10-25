A house divided becomes a house united during Tennessee, Bama game
The house divided will be a house united, as she said yes!
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even though Tennessee lost to Alabama Saturday, one Vols fan still walked away from the game a winner!
A Vols fan could be seen proposing to his Bama fan girlfriend on the big screen during the game.
The Vols, however, fell to the Tide 48-17 during the teams' 103rd meeting.
