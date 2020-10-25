Chihuahua dispute leads to Tennessee man’s arrest

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man was charged with felony vandalism this week after witnesses said he rammed his daughter’s car in a dispute over custody of a chihuahua.

The Kingsport Times News reports the daughter filed a police report on Monday alleging Jeffrey Lynn Bixler was threatening over the phone to cut her dog’s throat. He eventually returned the dog, but the next day around 4:25 p.m., Surgoinsville police got a call about Bixler ramming the daughter’s unoccupied, parked car with his truck.

Bixler was arraigned Wednesday and released on a $5,000 bond. A phone number for Bixler could not be found in an online directory.

