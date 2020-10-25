Advertisement

Deputies on scene of crash with several injuries in Loudon Co.

LCSO asks that everyone avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.
(KY3)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash in Greenback, Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office reported there were multiple injuries as a result of the crash on State Route 444 just before US Highway 321.

LCSO asks that everyone avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

