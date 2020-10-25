Nearly 500 pounds of old prescriptions collected during Knoxville ‘Drug Take Back’ event
The agencies reportedly collected more than 480 pounds of unwanted medications.
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) collected nearly 400 pounds of prescriptions during their ‘Drug Take Back’ event Saturday.
KPD says the purpose of the event is to collect old prescription drugs “which will be safely disposed of so it does not result in accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose".
