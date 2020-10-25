Nearly 500 pounds of old prescriptions collected during Knoxville ‘Drug Take Back’ event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) collected nearly 400 pounds of prescriptions during their ‘Drug Take Back’ event Saturday.

The agencies reportedly collected more than 480 pounds of unwanted medications.

KPD says the purpose of the event is to collect old prescription drugs “which will be safely disposed of so it does not result in accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose".

A joint KPD and DEA event was held today as part of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. During that event, over 480 pounds of unwanted medication was collected, which will be safely disposed of so it does not result in accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose.

