Advertisement

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)(Laurel County Sheriff's Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff happened on Storms Lane in Keavy early Sunday Morning.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Christopher Lewis after an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint.

The compliant says the victim was a minor and the sexual abuse happened the night before on Oct. 24th.

When deputies arrived just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to execute the warrant, Lewis barricaded himself inside with a pistol and would not exit.

A trained crisis negotiator attempted to negotiate a peaceful exit but negotiations failed and the Southeast Regional Special Response Team was called in.

The team were able to remove Lewis from the home.

Deputies found a loaded gun inside the home.

Deputies say one round was loaded into the chamber of the gun.

Lewis was charged with sodomy (first degree), rape (first degree), and possession of a handgun by a felon.

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Blount Co.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to USGS, the earthquake could be felt in Maryville shortly after 1:00 p.m.

News

Tenn. woman charged with identity theft after giving another’s information during arrest

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tenn. woman has been charged with two counts of identity theft after officers discover she gave someone else’s identification when she was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 18, said Johnson City police.

News

Woman killed in crash after attending her son’s funeral in Nashville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, 63-year-old Cason Lee Walker died in a wreck in Clarksville, WTVF reported.

News

TBI captures Tenn. fugitive accused of sexual battery, kidnapping

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Tenn. man wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping has been captured.

Latest News

News

Nearly 500 pounds of old prescriptions collected during Knoxville ‘Drug Take Back’ event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The agencies reportedly collected more than 480 pounds of unwanted medications.

WVLT

Less rain the next few days, tropical downpours soon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
A big storm bypasses us tonight, but we won’t be dry for too long.

News

A house divided becomes a house united during Tennessee, Bama game

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The house divided will be a house united, as she said yes!

News

Costco now selling COVID-19 self-test kits

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.

News

Rain from Zeta to impact us soon

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Many head out to the polls on the last weekend for early voting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Last day for early voting is October 29th