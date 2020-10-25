Advertisement

TBI searching for man wanted on murder charge in connection to West Tenn. shooting

Terence Jamal Robinson is wanted on a first degree murder charge(TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWBERN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man wanted out of West Tennessee on a first degree murder charge.

The TBI is asking for the public’s help in locating Terence Jamal Robinson in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning in Newbern, Tenn.

If you see Robinson, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

