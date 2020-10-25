TBI searching for man wanted on murder charge in connection to West Tenn. shooting

NEWBERN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man wanted out of West Tennessee on a first degree murder charge.

The TBI is asking for the public’s help in locating Terence Jamal Robinson in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning in Newbern, Tenn.

Have you seen Terence Jamal Robinson?



He’s wanted on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Newbern.



Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/MAscFJGwtG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 25, 2020

If you see Robinson, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

