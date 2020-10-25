Tenn. man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping and evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man was arrested Saturday night after his girlfriend called police and dispatchers heard him 'yelling and a physical altercation occurring," according to a police report.

Johnson City police officers responded to a call from a witness Saturday night who said his friend was being beaten by her boyfriend.

WJHL reported, 55-year-old Jeffery Nave was arrested after the victim called authorities and the dispatchers were able to identify “yelling and a physical altercation occurring," over the phone.

When officers arrived to East Oakland Avenue for a second time that night, the victim came to the door crying, stating that Nave beat her and ran out the back door. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody shortly after.

Officers said the victim told them Nave had pinned her on the couch threatening to kill her if she said a word or spoke to police, WJHL reported.

Nave was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $27,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in Washington County General Sessions.

