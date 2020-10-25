Advertisement

Tenn. woman charged with identity theft after giving another’s information during arrest

Johnson City Police Department / Source: (JCPD Facebook)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tenn. woman has been charged with two counts of identity theft after officers discover she gave someone else’s identification when she was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 18, said Johnson City police.

29-year-old Jennifer R. Longworth of Telford, Tenn. was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle outside the Quality Inn on South Roan Street in Johnson City on Oct. 18. WJHL reported, the next day, police discovered her true identity and filed extra charges of identity theft.

WJHL reported, Longworth was charged with two separate counts of identity theft, police said and is currently being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

