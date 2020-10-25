Tennessee Titans facing $350K fine for violating COVID-19 protocol, NFL says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine of at least $300,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, the NFL said Sunday morning.

According to reporter Ian Rapoport, the Titans were fined for ‘instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility.’

NFL officials said no individual including Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel will face discipline.

According to Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders could be fined next.

The Tennessee Titans are 5-0 and face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) at home Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

