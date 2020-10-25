Advertisement

Tennessee Titans facing $350K fine for violating COVID-19 protocol, NFL says

The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine of at least $300,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, the NFL said Sunday morning.
Tennessee Titans football helmet
Tennessee Titans football helmet(CBS Sports)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine of at least $300,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, the NFL said Sunday morning.

According to reporter Ian Rapoport, the Titans were fined for ‘instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility.’

NFL officials said no individual including Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel will face discipline.

According to Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders could be fined next.

The Tennessee Titans are 5-0 and face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) at home Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tide rolls to 14th straight win over Tennessee, 48-17

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vols lose third straight game to fall to 2-3 on the season

News

Cooking with Yves Pons

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vol basketball standout raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee

News

FULL SCOREBOARD: Oak Ridge edges Powell in thriller; Catholic pounces on undermanned West

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Oak Ridge took advantage of multiple Powell turnovers to claim second place in the region and home field advantage in the postseason.

Sports

Catholic travels to West

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic is heading to West in place of a Fulton program dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Latest News

Sports

Alcoa battles Gatlinburg-Pittman

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two undefeated teams face off Friday night in Sevier County.

Sports

Grace Christian faces off against CAK

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Grace Christian is taking on CAK Friday night.

Sports

Could McMinn County break Maryville’s 20-year region game winning streak?

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County looks to change that in tonight’s region match up.

Sports

Oak Ridge edges out Powell in tense game

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Powell faces off against Oak Ridge in Friday’s game. The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed.

News

Panthers and Wildcats headline Week-10 of Varsity All Access

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Our Game of the Week features Powell at oak Ridge

News

UT athletic department reducing payroll beginning November 1st

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The reduction impacts coaches, but not head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, who agreed to defer his $400,000 raise to the next fiscal year.