Titans fall to Steelers at Nissan Stadium
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-27 Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Both teams were undefeated ahead of their sixth season game. The Steelers dominated for majority of the game, taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Titans missed a 45-yard field goal with less than 20 seconds left on the clock in the final quarter, costing them the chance to tie the game.
The Steelers remain undefeated.
The Titans are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. in Paul Brown Stadium.
