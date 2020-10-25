Titans fall to Steelers at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-27 Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Both teams were undefeated ahead of their sixth season game. The Steelers dominated for majority of the game, taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Titans missed a 45-yard field goal with less than 20 seconds left on the clock in the final quarter, costing them the chance to tie the game.

Titans rally falls short in 27-24 loss to Steelers #PITvsTEN



— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2020

The Steelers remain undefeated.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. in Paul Brown Stadium.

