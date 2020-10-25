TWRA: Body of missing Georgia man recovered from Chickamauga Creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The body of 26-year-old Robert “DJ” Young of Rossville, Georgia was recovered from Chickamauga Creek, which runs through Chattanooga, Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

According to TWRA, wildlife officers in conjunction with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police recovered the man’s body around 1:00 p.m. after an extensive search Saturday night into Sunday morning. The search was called off around 1:00 a.m. Sunday and resumed later that morning.

“Young’s fiancé dropped him off around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the popular kayak launch at Camp Jordan. Kayakers found and reported an overturned kayak around 11:00 a.m. about 300 yards downstream from the launch. Young’s fiancé reported him missing in the afternoon when calls to Young went directly to voicemail,” TWRA reported.

TWRA officers were able to effectively search the water due to low levels in the creek.

Young’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office and later identified by family members Sunday afternoon.

