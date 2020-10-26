4 arrested after anti-abortion sign, crosses vandalized in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department announced four people were arrested following two investigations into instances of vandalism in Sevierville.

Police said they were called to the Sevier County Election Building, Sunday, October 25, around 7:30 a.m. and found six campaign signs that had been vandalized with red spray paint. Later that day, another officer responded to an area of Veterans Boulevard and Collier Drive. The officer found an anti-abortion sign and small wooden crosses had been vandalized with red spray paint. The officer also recovered a red spray paint can lid with the paint’s brand name on it.

Police said they spoke to the Sevierville Walmart and were able to identify a person who bought the same brand of red spray paint on Saturday, October 4. Investigators tracked down the buyer to an address in Sevierville where they identified four people.

All four were charged with vandalism over the amount of $1,000 connected to both incidents.

The suspects were identified as:

Bailey Brackins, 22

Chelsey Ogle, 22

Jazed Ucles, 23

Joshua Jones, 21

