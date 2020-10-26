COVID-19 deaths at East Tenn. nursing homes surpass 100

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee reported 132 new positive COVID-19 cases among residents and 81 cases among staff members.

This week, 28 new deaths his week were reported among East Tennessee nursing homes.

Multiple facilities reported large increases in cases and deaths.

Beech Tree Health and Rehabilitation in Campbell County reported 54 new cases and three new deaths. Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Grainger County reported four new deaths in one week. Etowah Health Care Center reported 34 new cases and six new deaths. Madisonville Health and Rehab Center reported 19 new cases.

East Tenn. Senior facilities and nursing homes reported a total of 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents, 977 total cases among staff members and 102 total deaths.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.