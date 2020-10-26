Did you know these facts about Tennessee?
October 26 is National Tennessee Day. Did you know these facts about the state?
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October 26 is National Tennessee Day. Did you know these facts about the state?
State Symbols
State beverage: Milk
State Amphibian: Tennessee Cave Salamander
Birds: Mockingbird and Bobwhite Quail
Tree: Tulip poplar
Butterfly: Zebra Swallowtail
Fish: Smallmouth Bass and Channel Catfish
Flower: Iris, Passionflower, Tennessee Coneflower
Rock: Limestone
Wild Animal: Raccoon
Fun Facts
- Tennessee has more species of trees than any other state (beef2live.com)
- Tennessee has more than 3,800 caves (onlyinyourstate.com)
- Experts don’t know where Tennessee got its name, but it may be a variation of the Native American tribes of Tanasi and Tanasqui (National Geographic)
Strange laws
- It’s illegal to shoot any game other than whales from a moving automobile. (Morgan County News)
- It’s illegal to use a lasso to catch a fish (Morgan County News)
- It’s forbidden to sing the song “It Ain’t Goin' To Rain No' Mo" (Strange laws)
Learn more Tennessee facts on the state website.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.