Did you know these facts about Tennessee?

October 26 is National Tennessee Day. Did you know these facts about the state?
National Tennessee Day
National Tennessee Day(Canva)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October 26 is National Tennessee Day. Did you know these facts about the state?

State Symbols

State beverage: Milk

State Amphibian: Tennessee Cave Salamander

Birds: Mockingbird and Bobwhite Quail

Tree: Tulip poplar

Butterfly: Zebra Swallowtail

Fish: Smallmouth Bass and Channel Catfish

Flower: Iris, Passionflower, Tennessee Coneflower

Rock: Limestone

Wild Animal: Raccoon

Fun Facts

  • Tennessee has more species of trees than any other state (beef2live.com)
  • Tennessee has more than 3,800 caves (onlyinyourstate.com)
  • Experts don’t know where Tennessee got its name, but it may be a variation of the Native American tribes of Tanasi and Tanasqui (National Geographic)

Strange laws

  • It’s illegal to shoot any game other than whales from a moving automobile. (Morgan County News)
  • It’s illegal to use a lasso to catch a fish (Morgan County News)
  • It’s forbidden to sing the song “It Ain’t Goin' To Rain No' Mo" (Strange laws)

Learn more Tennessee facts on the state website.

