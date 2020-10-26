Advertisement

East Tennessee man charged with kidnapping following domestic dispute

Jeffery Nave
Jeffery Nave(Johnson City Police)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department arrested a man Saturday following a domestic dispute.

According to police, a neighbor also called authorities and reported his friend was being beaten by her boyfriend.

Police were then called to the scene again when the victim called authorities and dispatchers identified “yelling and a physical altercation occurring,” over the phone.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said the victim came to the door crying and stated her boyfriend, Jeffery Nave, 55, beat her and ran out the back door.

After a brief chase, officers were able to locate and arrest Nave.

Investigators said Nave reportedly pinned the victim on her couch and threatened to kill her if she spoke to police.

Once officers left the first time, the victim locked herself in a bedroom, police said. Nave allegedly kicked in the door and assaulted her again.

Nave was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $27,00 bond on charges of domestic assault, kidnapping and evading arrest.

