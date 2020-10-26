Advertisement

ESPN cancels college basketball bubble events in Orlando, Vols impacted

The Orlando tournaments were supposed to be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and run through the first two weeks of the season beginning on Nov. 25.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN announced that plans to hold early-season college basketball events in a bubble-like atmosphere in Orlando have been canceled.

The decision reportedly came after participating schools, including the University of Tennessee, and the network had differing opinions over health and safety protocols.

“We’ve decided to redirect our efforts to be sure the teams have enough time to make other plans,” Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, our bias was toward safety and making sure that what we pulled off was in the best interests of the sport. In the absence of those things, we decided we’re better off letting schools do their own thing.”

The Athletics’ Seth Davis said many of the participating universities could not agree on the guidelines established by ESPN which were influenced by the CDC. Davis said many of the guidelines were “more restrictive” than the protocols many conferences plan to follow.

“The 90-day testing protocol became the key sticking point,” Overby said. “Once we laid that out there were individual schools who couldn’t agree because their conference rules are more open-ended with respect to when you test someone again who has contracted the virus.”

Under that protocol, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must be re-tested after being clear for 90 days.

