Florida man accused of using $1.9M COVID-19 relief funds to buy Mercedes

Keith Williams Nicoletta, 48, was arrested and charged with bank fraud and illegal monetary transactions.
Keith William Nicoletta
Keith William Nicoletta(Tampa U.S. Attorney’s Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) - Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, Florida said a man was arrested after he reportedly received more than $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds after using a fake business to apply for a PPP loan.

Officials said the man used the funds to purchase a luxury car and pickup truck.

Keith Williams Nicoletta, 48, was arrested and charged with bank fraud and illegal monetary transactions.

Nicoletta reportedly falsely claimed to own a scrap metal business with 69 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $760,000 in order to receive the loan.

Prosecutors said none of the money was used for payroll. Nicoletta transferred the money between several bank accounts and withdrew $100,000 in cash, officials said. He also spent $105,000 on a 2020 Mercedes, $66,000 on a Ford truck and wired more than $500,000 to a property management company.

Authorities said he faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

