Florida man accused of using $1.9M COVID-19 relief funds to buy Mercedes

TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) - Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, Florida said a man was arrested after he reportedly received more than $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds after using a fake business to apply for a PPP loan.

Officials said the man used the funds to purchase a luxury car and pickup truck.

Keith Williams Nicoletta, 48, was arrested and charged with bank fraud and illegal monetary transactions.

Nicoletta reportedly falsely claimed to own a scrap metal business with 69 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $760,000 in order to receive the loan.

Prosecutors said none of the money was used for payroll. Nicoletta transferred the money between several bank accounts and withdrew $100,000 in cash, officials said. He also spent $105,000 on a 2020 Mercedes, $66,000 on a Ford truck and wired more than $500,000 to a property management company.

Authorities said he faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

