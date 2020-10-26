Advertisement

Get a haircut in Knoxville today for a good cause

Today is a great day to support a good cause and get a little something in return, too.
(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is a great day to support a good cause and get a little something in return, too.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Alchemy Salon in Knoxville will be hosting a “Cut-A-Thon” to help raise money for KARM’s Berea program garden. The Berea program assists the homeless by providing them with skills and training for employment. Students involved in the Berea program tend to the garden daily, growing fresh fruits and vegetables for others in the program.

Haircuts during the event will be $25 with all proceeds going directly to Berea for gardening supplies.

To schedule an appointment for the event, or just to donate, you can call the salon directly at (865) 588-4247. You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.

