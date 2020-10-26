How can we protect bears in East Tennessee?

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A video that went viral on the social media platform TikTok showing a woman feeding a black bear in East Tennessee could mean fines and jail time for the person seen on the screen. It has sparked a question in the community: what can be done to protect bears?

On October 16, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed 21-year-old Kristin Hailee Farris of Danville, Virginia was charged after she was seen hand-feeding a black bear in Gatlinburg what appeared to be watermelon, chocolate and other foods on September 30. The video, which is still posted on TikTok, has been liked more than 77,000 times.

Officials say there are regulations in place that prohibit the feeding of bears or leaving food in garbage cans that might attract bears within a six-mile radius of Gatlinburg.

According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, “park rangers issue citations for littering, feeding bears, and for improper food storage. These citations can result in fines of up to $5,000 and jail sentences lasting up to six months.”

Farris could serve up to six months in jail and a $500 fine for the Class B Misdemeanor, according to TWRA.

The park has steps on how to protect bears:

Dispose of all garbage or food scraps in bear proof garbage containers or take it with you.

Do not feed wildlife. Feeding a bear guarantees its demise!

Do not approach within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs a bear.

Do not allow bears to approach you (See “What Do I Do If I See A Bear?” above).

Use the food storage cables to store your food and garbage when camping in the backcountry.

The park encourages visitors to call (865) 436-1230 or stop at a Visitor Center to report it if you see someone breaking those rules.

TWRA has guidelines for how to protect them, as well:

Never feed or approach bears!

If a bear approaches you in the wild, it is probably trying to assess your presence.

If you see a black bear from a distance, alter your route of travel, return the way you came, or wait until it leaves the area.

Make your presence known by yelling and shouting at the bear in an attempt to scare it away.

If approached by a bear, stand your ground, raise your arms to appear larger, yell and throw rocks or sticks until it leaves the area.

When camping in bear country, keep all food stored in a vehicle and away from tents.

Never run from a black bear! This will often trigger its natural instinct to chase.

If a black bear attacks, fight back aggressively and do not play dead! Use pepper spray, sticks, rocks, or anything you can find to defend yourself. If cornered or threatened, bears may slap the ground, “pop” their jaws or “huff” as a warning. If you see these behaviors, you are too close! Slowly back away while facing the bear at all times.

TWRA also has advice if you see a bear in a town area:

Never feed or approach bears.

Do not store food, garbage or other recyclables in areas accessible to bears.

Do not feed birds or other wildlife where bears are active.

Feed outdoor pets a portion size they will completely consume during each meal and securely store pet foods.

Keep grills and smokers clean and stored in a secure area when not in use.

Talk to family and neighbors when bear activity is occurring in your area.

What should you do if a bear approaches you in town? According to TWRA:

Bears will almost always find an escape route if they are left alone.

Shout and throw sticks or rocks in the vicinity of bear to encourage flight once an escape route has been established.

Females with cubs will often climb a tree to escape cover; never surround a tree holding any bear, especially a female with cubs!

Locate and remove the lure that caused the bear to come into your area. There is almost always a safe escape route when bears enter towns. Crowd control is the initial concern as the behavior of a cornered bear can be unpredictable. Immediately report to the TWRA or local police any sightings of bears within areas of human population centers.

You can reach out to TWRA’s East Regional office at 1-800-831-1174 to report aggressive bear behavior or someone feeding a bear.

