Knox County Board of Health to discuss additional COVID-19 restrictions
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced the Board of Health would discuss the feasibility of imposing restrictions at a Wednesday night meeting.
Restrictions up for consideration include:
- The mask mandate
- The bar curfew
- Limits on number of people allowed to gather
Board of Health members will also discuss the feasibility of imposing additional restrictions.
The board of health is set to meet virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.