Knox County CAC announces $600K available for utility bill payment assistance

Officials said there are no individual or household income caps.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) announced it has $600,000 available in utility funding for residents who need assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are available for payments on utility bills, including those on a payment plan with KUB.

Residents of any income level affected by COVID-19 can apply before the deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 10. Officials said there are no individual or household income caps.

Individuals or households can receive payment on their KUB utility bill if at least one member of the household has been affected by COVID-19 under any of the following circumstances:

· Job loss, reduction of hours or reduction of wages due to COVID-19

· Missed work to care for a child due to illness, school closure or online learning due to COVID-19

· Missed work to care for an adult family member or relative diagnosed with COVID-19

· COVID-19-related out-of-pocket medical expense

· Unable to find employment

· Other circumstance related to COVID-19

Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals can apply online before Nov. 10.

