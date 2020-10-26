Knox County Schools open spring semester learning options

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents and guardians of students in Knox County Schools may now choose learning options for students during the upcoming spring semester.

Parents must decide whether they want their children to learn in a classroom or remotely through online schooling.

Parents who choose to keep the same option are not required to fill out a new form. Individuals who choose to change their options can fill out a form online or receive a paper copy from their child’s school.

A decision must be submitted to the school by November 6, at 3:30 p.m. The schools will contact parents/guardians to confirm each child’s learning option by Nov. 10.

The options available for the spring semester are the same as the fall semester.

Parents/guardians can choose the in-person option where students will attend school in socially distanced classrooms. Students who choose the in-person option will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks.

The virtual option will allow students to learn remotely using their Chromebooks provided by the district and have real-time instruction as well as independent work time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.