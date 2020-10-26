Knox County surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the Knox County Health Department shows the county has surpassed 100 COVID-19 deaths.

Data released on October 26 shows there have been a total of 101 deaths reported since the pandemic began.

There were 155 new positive cases reported Monday.

76 people were in the hospital in Knox County and there were 1417 active cases.

There have been a total of 12,620 cases with 11,710 recoveries.

To learn more about the latest Knox County COVID-19 data and benchmarks visit the KCHD website.

