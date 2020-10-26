Last week of early voting underway in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans have three days left to cast their ballot during the early voting period.

Early voting officially ends on Thursday, Oct. 29. Voters will then be able to cast their ballot on Election Day. View a sample ballot here.

“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

More than one million Tennessee residents have taken advantage of the early voting period in 2020. As of Monday, Oct. 26 94,430 ballots were cast during the early voting period and 14,160 absentee ballots were submitted.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, early voting numbers are nearly 47 percent ahead of the previous record in 2016.

Early voting will be available at these locations:

City-County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.

The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway

Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive

NEW- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave. (Only open final four days)

For other counties visit TN.Gov for polling information.

From Monday, October 26th to Thursday, October 29th. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except City-County Building, Meridian Baptist, and Karns Senior Center, click here for a full list of times.)

Voters will be required to bring a valid photo ID with them. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear face masks but are not required to wear one while casting their ballot inside the polling location. Face masks will be provided at each polling location.

