Advertisement

Last week of early voting underway in Tennessee

More than one million Tennessee residents have taken advantage of the early voting period in 2020.
(WITN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans have three days left to cast their ballot during the early voting period.

Early voting officially ends on Thursday, Oct. 29. Voters will then be able to cast their ballot on Election Day. View a sample ballot here.

“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

More than one million Tennessee residents have taken advantage of the early voting period in 2020. As of Monday, Oct. 26 94,430 ballots were cast during the early voting period and 14,160 absentee ballots were submitted.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, early voting numbers are nearly 47 percent ahead of the previous record in 2016.

Early voting will be available at these locations:

  • City-County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.
  • The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway
  • Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway
  • Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  • NEW- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway
  • Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
  • Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
  • Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave. (Only open final four days)

For other counties visit TN.Gov for polling information.

From Monday, October 26th to Thursday, October 29th. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except City-County Building, Meridian Baptist, and Karns Senior Center, click here for a full list of times.)

Voters will be required to bring a valid photo ID with them. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear face masks but are not required to wear one while casting their ballot inside the polling location. Face masks will be provided at each polling location.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Board of Health to discuss additional COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department announced the Board of Health would discuss the feasibility of imposing restrictions at a Wednesday night meeting.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

News

Knox County Schools open spring semester learning options

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A decision must be submitted to the school by November 6, at 3:30 p.m.

News

Oak Ridge Police accepting donations for ‘Toys for Tots’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All donations will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need during the holiday season.

Latest News

News

Knox County surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New data from the Knox County Health Department shows the county has surpassed 100 COVID-19 deaths.

National

Long-married couple who wouldn’t evacuate dies in Colo. wildfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KUSA Staff
Officials said a couple who chose to remain in their home as the East Troublesome fire exploded Wednesday night died.

News

South Carolina authorities investigating after human foot washes ashore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Detectives are investigating the incident while a coroner works to identify a potential victim.

News

Mayor Jacobs to honor County employees for life-saving efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Jacobs said the group walked each other through the lifesaving process.

News

East Tennessee man charged with kidnapping following domestic dispute

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Investigators said Nave reportedly pinned the victim on her couch and threatened to kill her if she spoke to police.

News

Knox County CAC announces $600K available for utility bill payment assistance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said there are no individual or household income caps.