LIVE: Knox County commission considers forming public health committee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission is meeting Monday night to consider forming a public health committee that is separate from the Knox County Board of Health.

The committee would serve in an advisory capacity to Knox County officials on “Health and Economic Well-Being,” according to the commission’s agenda. The proposal for a new committee follows the county commission’s resolution to limit the health board’s power.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.