Advertisement

LIVE: Knox County commission considers forming public health committee

The Knox County Commission is meeting Monday night to consider forming a public health committee that is separate from the Knox County Board of Health.
mgn
mgn(MGM)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission is meeting Monday night to consider forming a public health committee that is separate from the Knox County Board of Health.

The committee would serve in an advisory capacity to Knox County officials on “Health and Economic Well-Being,” according to the commission’s agenda. The proposal for a new committee follows the county commission’s resolution to limit the health board’s power.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man indicted in connection with girlfriend’s suicide

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have completed a joint investigation in the indictment of a Tenn. man following his girlfriend’s suicide.

News

Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest in Tennessee

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A sailor who died at Pearl Harbor has returned to Tennessee and laid to rest, WTVF reported.

News

Memphis woman charged with ramming police cars at scene of deadly hit-and-run

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Memphis woman is facing multiple charges after police say she intentionally rammed police cars at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run investigation over the weekend, WMC reported.

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

Latest News

News

Man in critical condition after Sunday shooting in Knoxville

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department said a man is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred Sunday, October 25.

News

How can we protect bears in East Tennessee?

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A video that went viral on the social media platform TikTok showing a woman feeding a black bear in East Tennessee could mean fines and jail time for the person seen on the screen.

News

Where to trunk or treat around East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
If you’re still looking for Halloween plans, there are plenty of options where kids can participate in trunk-or-treat and drive-thru events.

News

Man gets finger reattached after leaving it behind at Anderson Co. crime scene

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The finger was reportedly transported to UT Medical Center along with Seeber and the suspect was questioned.

News

9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old Nebraska boy was killed in a hunting accident Sunday morning.

News

Get a haircut in Knoxville today for a good cause

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Today is a great day to support a good cause and get a little something in return, too.