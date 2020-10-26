Man in critical condition after Sunday shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a man is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred Sunday, October 25.

Police said they went to the 1100 block of Daylily Drive around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man in front of the complex who had been shot multiple times.

According to a release, the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was in critical condition as of Monday evening.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. There are no suspects in custody, but police said a suspected vehicle possibly connected was a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.