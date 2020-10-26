Mayor Jacobs to honor County employees for life-saving efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Jacobs announced he will honor six individuals, including a number of county Parks and Recreation employees for their efforts in saving a man’s life this summer at the SportsPark in Karns.

“Knox County employees train for a lot of different things,” said Mayor Jacobs. “This situation is exactly why we do that—so that when our employees see something happening, they are prepared, willing and ready to act. This isn’t the first time Knox County employees have done something courageous, and I know it won’t be the last.”

According to officials, a player collapsed on Aug. 31 during a game hosted by the Adult Softball League. As soon as the player collapsed several county employees and teammates rushed to the man’s side and retrieved an automated external defibrillator.

Jacobs said the group walked each other through the lifesaving process. After chest compressions and use of the AED, the player’s pulse returned.

When the ambulance arrived, officials said the man was alert enough to answer questions. He was then transported to the hospital where he underwent several procedures. The man has since healed and is doing well.

Mayor Jacobs will recognize the Karns Fire Department and AMR, which trains county employees on how to use AEDs. A representative from AED Brands will present each person with a certificate and “Save” coin to thank them for acting when needed, said Scottie Domenico, territory manager for AED Brands.

