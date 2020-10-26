Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs to honor County employees for life-saving efforts

Jacobs said the group walked each other through the lifesaving process.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Jacobs announced he will honor six individuals, including a number of county Parks and Recreation employees for their efforts in saving a man’s life this summer at the SportsPark in Karns.

“Knox County employees train for a lot of different things,” said Mayor Jacobs. “This situation is exactly why we do that—so that when our employees see something happening, they are prepared, willing and ready to act. This isn’t the first time Knox County employees have done something courageous, and I know it won’t be the last.”

According to officials, a player collapsed on Aug. 31 during a game hosted by the Adult Softball League. As soon as the player collapsed several county employees and teammates rushed to the man’s side and retrieved an automated external defibrillator.

Jacobs said the group walked each other through the lifesaving process. After chest compressions and use of the AED, the player’s pulse returned.

When the ambulance arrived, officials said the man was alert enough to answer questions. He was then transported to the hospital where he underwent several procedures. The man has since healed and is doing well.

Mayor Jacobs will recognize the Karns Fire Department and AMR, which trains county employees on how to use AEDs. A representative from AED Brands will present each person with a certificate and “Save” coin to thank them for acting when needed, said Scottie Domenico, territory manager for AED Brands.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools open spring semester learning options

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A decision must be submitted to the school by November 6, at 3:30 p.m.

News

Oak Ridge Police accepting donations for ‘Toys for Tots’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All donations will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need during the holiday season.

News

Knox County surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New data from the Knox County Health Department shows the county has surpassed 100 COVID-19 deaths.

National

Long-married couple who wouldn’t evacuate dies in Colo. wildfire

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KUSA Staff
Officials said a couple who chose to remain in their home as the East Troublesome fire exploded Wednesday night died.

News

South Carolina authorities investigating after human foot washes ashore

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Detectives are investigating the incident while a corner works to identify a potential victim.

Latest News

News

East Tennessee man charged with kidnapping following domestic dispute

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Investigators said Nave reportedly pinned the victim on her couch and threatened to kill her if she spoke to police.

News

Knox County CAC announces $600K available for utility bill payment assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said there are no individual or household income caps.

News

White House task force lists Hamblen Co. in COVID-19 Red Zone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Hamblen County Mayor Gary Chesney made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

News

NASA to announce new discovery about the moon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
SOFIA is the world’s largest airborne observatory.