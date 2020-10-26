Memphis woman charged with ramming police cars at scene of deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis woman is facing multiple charges after police say she intentionally rammed police cars at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run investigation over the weekend, WMC reported.

30-year-old Ashley Pettaway is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, driving without a valid license and insurance, reckless driving and running a red light.

According to the police affidavit, officers were working the crash at Winchester and Goodlett around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when they spotted Pettaway recklessly driving a gray 2009 Ford Focus on Winchester, then through the business lots, speeding over curbs and yelling expletives at officers.

Police say Pettaway left but returned 15 minutes later, intentionally running the red light on Winchester at Goodlett, hitting two squad cars parked in the intersection and injuring the officers inside.

WMC reported, the officers went to a hospital in ambulances and Pettaway was taken into custody.

Police say they determined she intentionally hit the squad cars after an earlier verbal altercation when she cursed officers before driving away.

