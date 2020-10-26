NASA discovers water on the surface of Moon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASA announced the discovery of water on the sunlit surface of the moon, during a press conference Monday.

Officials said water molecules were found in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth.

According to NASA officials, the amount of water discovered is relatively small, “roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water trapped in a cubic meter of soil spread across the lunar surface."

The discovery was published in the newest issue of Nature Astronomy. Experts compared the amount of water discovered to that in the Sahara desert for reference. The Sahara desert has nearly 100 times the amount of water than what was detected on the moon, NASA revealed.

NASA said they plan to continue researching the discovery as a part of the Artemis program, “in advance of sending the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 and establishing a sustainable human presence there by the end of the decade.”

Researchers said water on the moon should evaporate into space due to the lack of a thick atmosphere. Continued research will allow them to determine why the water is not evaporating.

