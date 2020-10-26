NASA to announce new discovery about the moon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASA officials announced a new discovery about the moon will be revealed Monday.

During a press conference scheduled for noon, officials are expected to share findings from the space agency’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) mission.

“Flying above 99 percent of the atmosphere’s obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light,” NASA said in its statement.

SOFIA is the world’s largest airborne observatory with a nearly 9-foot telescope on a Boeing 747 aircraft that flew high in the atmosphere to provide a clear view of objects in the solar system.

