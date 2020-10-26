Oak Ridge Police accepting donations for ‘Toys for Tots’

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department announced they are now accepting donations for the Toys for Tots Foundation.

All donations will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need during the holiday season.

Individuals interested in donating can drop off toys in the designated bins around town from Nov. 1 until Saturday, Dec. 5.

All donations are asked to be new, unwrapped and appropriate for a child that falls into the newborn, infant/toddler, youth or teen age range.

Donation bins will be set up in the following locations in Oak Ridge:

Police and Main lobbies at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, 200 S. Tulane Avenue

T.J. Maxx, 367 S. Illinois Avenue

Oak Ridge Police will host a collection event on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m near the entrance of T.J. Maxx.

Monetary donations will not be accepted at the collection event but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization online. Anderson and Roane County families are able to request toys through the program until Friday, Nov. 20. The Toys for Tots registration form is available online.

