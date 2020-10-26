Advertisement

One dead following Greeneville apartment fire

The fire is currently under investigation.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said one person is dead following an apartment fire Sunday.

According to GPD, 67-year-old Lynn Graham was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the fire.

Police said Graham lived alone and was the widow of Greeneville Police Department’s late Capt. Everett Graham as well as the mother of Ricky Graham, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is currently under investigation.

