Probe: Ex-Tennessee hospital worker stole $798K in supplies

Riker was fired from the hospital in November 2019, the report states.
Tommy John Riker
Tommy John Riker(Maury County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee comptroller’s office says a former hospital worker stole at least $798,200 in medical supplies from the facility.

According to the comptroller’s investigation, former Maury Regional Medical Center supply chain department system coordinator Tommy John Riker was indicted this spring on theft and money laundering charges for incidents from April 2017 through September 2019.

The investigation found Riker sold the goods online and kept the cash. The items ranged from needles to wound dressings.

The report says Riker’s job duties didn’t include filling supply orders, but he manipulated the hospital inventory control system to make it appear orders were filled and dispensed to staff.

The investigation found that due to issues with the previous inventory control system, officials failed to investigate until receiving a third report in July 2019.

Riker was fired from the hospital in November 2019, the report states. It is unclear if Riker has retained an attorney.

