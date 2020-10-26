Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A sailor who died at Pearl Harbor has been returned to Tennessee and laid to rest, WTVF reported.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class Warren Crim died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 at 20-years-old. Crim was marked as missing until his remains were identified in 2017.

WTVF reported on Thursday his remains were welcomed back to the Volunteer State by a Navy Honor Guard and airport police.

Crim’s funeral was held on Saturday in his hometown of McMinnville.

