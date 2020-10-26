South Carolina authorities investigating after human foot washes ashore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WCSC) - An investigation is underway after South Carolina officials said a human foot washed up near Fort Sumter Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said marine patrol responded to a shoe that washed ashore. Officials discovered a foot inside the shoe.
Detectives are investigating the incident while a coroner works to identify a potential victim.
