South Carolina authorities investigating after human foot washes ashore

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WCSC) - An investigation is underway after South Carolina officials said a human foot washed up near Fort Sumter Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said marine patrol responded to a shoe that washed ashore. Officials discovered a foot inside the shoe.

Detectives are investigating the incident while a coroner works to identify a potential victim.

