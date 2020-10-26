Spotty rain for now, tropical rain up next

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds linger with spotty rain, but it’s still the better days to get outside before the remnants of what will become Hurricane Zeta move through our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, so fog is patchy. Temperatures are starting the day around 60 degrees, so nice and mild. That’s because the clouds help to slow the cooling.

That stubborn cloud cover also slows down the warming. We have isolated showers popping up at times throughout the day today, so keep a rain jacket handy. The high is around 72 degrees, which is still just a few degrees above average.

Tonight will be cloudy, with a stray, light shower possible. The low is around 55 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday’s high will be around 72 degrees again, but we’ll see a few cloud breaks as the day goes on.

Wednesday’s rain builds up, with more moderate rain moving in at times from the outer bands of Zeta. Thursday is the big day for rain, as Zeta pushes across the region and brings heavy downpours to our area most of the day and night.

Scattered showers will be left for Friday, along with a chill. We’ll top out around 59 degrees, with lingering clouds and spotty rain Friday afternoon. A cold front is settling in behind Zeta, leaving us with cold nights in the low 40s and chilly days in the low to mid 60s this weekend. That means Halloween evening on Saturday will be in the 50s, but at least it will be dry.

