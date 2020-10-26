Sullivan County authorities investigating “suspicious death”

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a “suspicious death” Sunday night.

According to officials, deputies located the body of a man behind a home on the 400 block of Boyd Raod. The discovery came after family members found the body and called 911.

The body is believed to be that of a white man around the age of 60.

Authorities said there are currently no suspects and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

The circumstances leading to his death remain under investigation, and his body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.