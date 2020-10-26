Tenn. man indicted in connection with girlfriend's suicide.

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have completed a joint investigation in the indictment of a Tennessee man following his girlfriend’s suicide.

On Nov. 26, 2019, TBI special agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Melanie Herndon. Herndon was found deceased inside her residence on the 4700 block of Point Mason Road in Big Sandy, Tenn.

According to TBI, investigators were first alerted to Herndon’s death by a call from her boyfriend’s father who lives in Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Beck Jr. told his father Herndon had committed suicide earlier that morning.

Officials said Jimmy then flew to California and relayed the story to his father who called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy never contacted authorities to report the incident or give an account of what he witnessed.

An autopsy determined Herndon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to TBI, on Oct. 19, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jimmy with one count of Failure to Report a Death Under Suspicious, Unusual or Unnatural Circumstances and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Jimmy returned to Benton County from California was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.