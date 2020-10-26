Texas toddler dies of gunshot wound after picking up gun at his own birthday party

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS. (WVLT) - A three-year-old was killed at his own birthday party after getting shot, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

CNN reported that the child was killed while celebrating in Porter. Investigators said family members were playing cards when they heard a gunshot and found the child with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Officials believe the child found the gun after it reportedly fell out of a family member’s pocket. Investigators said the child was taken to a nearby fire station where he died.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

