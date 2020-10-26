Advertisement

Texas toddler dies of gunshot wound after picking up gun at his own birthday party

A three-year-old was killed at his own birthday party after getting shot, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CNN reported that the child was killed while celebrating in Porter. Investigators said family members were playing cards when they heard a gunshot and found the child with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Officials believe the child found the gun after it reportedly fell out of a family member’s pocket. Investigators said the child was taken to a nearby fire station where he died.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

