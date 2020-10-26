Tropical downpours arrive midweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While spotty showers will dot the start of the week, it will pale in comparison to the heavy rain the remnants of what will become Hurricane Zeta will bring to our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of the showers have come to an end for the day, but we’ll keep the blanket of clouds. A few patches of drizzle will be possible across the higher terrain. Otherwise, we’ll stay quiet this evening as the clouds try to break. Temperatures will slide through the 70s and 60s.

Tonight will be cloudy along with a stray shower and some patchy fog. The low is around 55 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday might be your best opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fall colors before the rain and the wind arrive. A few showers will still be possible, but most will stay dry as highs reach the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s rain fills in gradually as the outer bands of Zeta pinwheel through. Thursday is the big day for rain, likely our next WVLT Weather Alert, as the bulk of Zeta pushes across the region and brings heavy downpours to our area most of the day and night. Highs hover around 70 degrees.

Tracking heavy rain from Tropical Storm Zeta (WVLT)

Scattered showers will taper off pretty early Friday, leaving us with some cooler air. We’ll top out around 59 degrees.. A cold front is settling in behind Zeta, leaving us with cold nights in the low 40s and chilly days in the low to mid 60s this weekend. That means Halloween evening on Saturday will be in the 50s, but at least it will be dry.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night!

Join WVLT News for the latest on what you can expect where you live!

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.