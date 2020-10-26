Walmart extending shopping hours in November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walmart announced it will again extend their shopping hours after reducing them in March due to the pandemic.

In a tweet, the retail giant said beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In March, the company reduced hours twice within a week then began extending them in August.

“This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day,” the company said.

Stores with more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

Walmart will continue to offer customers 60 and older a special shopping hour every Tuesday, one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during that time.

