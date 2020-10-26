Advertisement

West Knoxville church hosts annual Halloween event with a twist

The church hosted a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Central Baptist Bearden hosted a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat. Members of the church decorated the trunks of their cars, and dressed up as their favorite characters.

Ashley Nelkin, a Ministry Assistant at the church helps organize the annual Halloween event.

Nelkin says typically the event would take place in the parking lot, with a variety of fun sections catered to different age groups.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers wore masks and gloves to pass out candy. Some even did contactless delivery, sliding candy into baskets through a cardboard tube.

Several cars drove through, stopping along the way to fill their buckets of candy.

“Last year we had 3,000. That’s our rough estimate of what we had here. We planned for 500 cars and one-thousand people. We have no clue. We have no clue what to expect,” said Nelkin.

The church plans to host another drive-thru event in December for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Drier Monday & Tuesday but tropical rain’s coming

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Then cold air gets here for trick-or-treaters

News

Zeta brings us heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Yves Pons trades in jersey for apron to help grant kids’ wishes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rick Russo and Arial Starks
Vol basketball standout raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee

News

Chihuahua dispute leads to Tennessee man’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Kingsport Times News reports the daughter filed a police report on Monday alleging Jeffrey Lynn Bixler was threatening over the phone to cut her dog’s throat.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

News

TWRA: Body of missing Georgia man recovered from Chickamauga Creek

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Young’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office and later identified by family members Sunday afternoon.

News

TBI searching for man wanted on murder charge in connection to West Tenn. shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If you see Robinson, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

News

Deputies on scene of crash with several injuries in Loudon Co.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
LCSO asks that everyone avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

News

Tenn. man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping and evading arrest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee man was apprehended Saturday night after his girlfriend called police and dispatchers heard him 'yelling and a physical altercation occurring," according to a police report.

News

2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Blount Co.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to USGS, the earthquake could be felt in Maryville shortly after 1:00 p.m.