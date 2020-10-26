West Knoxville church hosts annual Halloween event with a twist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Central Baptist Bearden hosted a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat. Members of the church decorated the trunks of their cars, and dressed up as their favorite characters.

Ashley Nelkin, a Ministry Assistant at the church helps organize the annual Halloween event.

Nelkin says typically the event would take place in the parking lot, with a variety of fun sections catered to different age groups.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers wore masks and gloves to pass out candy. Some even did contactless delivery, sliding candy into baskets through a cardboard tube.

Several cars drove through, stopping along the way to fill their buckets of candy.

“Last year we had 3,000. That’s our rough estimate of what we had here. We planned for 500 cars and one-thousand people. We have no clue. We have no clue what to expect,” said Nelkin.

The church plans to host another drive-thru event in December for Christmas.

