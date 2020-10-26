Where to trunk or treat around East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re still looking for Halloween plans, there are plenty of options where kids can participate in trunk-or-treat and drive-thru events.

Check out one of these events by clicking on the links below:

Trick or Treat in the cave - Cherokee Taverns

Trunk or Treat West Town - Premier Martial Arts West Town

Drive-thru Halloween Party - Oak Ridge

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat - Harriman

The CDC recommends taking extra precautions and being very careful to remain socially distant during Halloween activities.

