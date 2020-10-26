Where to trunk or treat around East Tennessee
If you’re still looking for Halloween plans, there are plenty of options where kids can participate in trunk-or-treat and drive-thru events.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
Check out one of these events by clicking on the links below:
Trick or Treat in the cave - Cherokee Taverns
Trunk or Treat West Town - Premier Martial Arts West Town
Drive-thru Halloween Party - Oak Ridge
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat - Harriman
The CDC recommends taking extra precautions and being very careful to remain socially distant during Halloween activities.
